Man charged with brandishing hammer

A man has been charged with brandishing a hammer in Lerwick.

James Robert Wishart’s case was continued without plea at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 40-year-old, of Lerwick, is charged with causing fear and alarm by brandishing the hammer, making violent threats and smashing windows at a property in Hoofields on Sunday.

He is also charged with being in a public place with the wooden hammer, without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Wishart was bailed on the special conditions that he does not enter Hoofields or approach the complainer.

He will next appear before the court on 12th February.