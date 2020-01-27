Up-Helly-A’ food and drink market attracts hungry hordes

Hungry hordes descended on Mareel in Lerwick on Monday afternoon for the Up-Helly-A’ food and drink market.

There was plenty to tickle the taste buds at the event, which is now in its third year.

A variety of isles produce was on show, from fish and alcohol, to chocolate and baked goods.

The event was visited by 350 people in its first hour, which A Taste of Shetland manager Claire White said was “brilliant”.

There had been both locals and tourists “from all over” at this year’s market, she said, adding that it was “great” for all these produce makers to be in one place and able to showcase to the world.

Meanwhile, Shetland Food and Drink chairwoman Marian Armitage said there was a “good mixture of things” on show at the market.

A number of stalls showcased their wares, including Island Fish which was there highlighting a new venture, where the business will deliver fresh fish to the mainland.

Director John Tulloch was hopeful that the venture would take off, especially with the number of visitors from the mainland in the hall on Monday.

“Shetland is one of the best places to get fresh fish,” he said.

Mark Anderson from Waas Bakery, who set up shop in the middle of the hall, said the number of visitors had been “unbelievable” the minute they opened the door.

“It’s a great showcase for what Shetland can do,” Mr Anderson said.

Other businesses at the event included Mackenzie’s Farm Shop, C’est La Vie, Mirrie Dancers, Whalsay Made, Island Botanicals, Busta House, Shetland Reel Gin, Eventastic, Lerwick Brewery, Island Deli and Island Larder.

The food and drink market runs until 6pm.