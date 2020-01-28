28th January 2020
Alternative bill competes with Jarl’s proclamation at Market Cross

The 2020 Up-Helly-A’ bill was erected at the Market Cross on Tuesday morning

Two proclamations were competing for attention at the Market Cross in the early hours of Up-Helly-A’ morning with a protest group mimicking the festival’s traditions by erecting a bill of their own.

The lighthearted bill, erected at the Market Cross on Commercial Street every year, is a long-standing part of Shetland’s largest festival and often pokes fun at local worthies and high profile news stories.

This year’s bill is no different with a number of gags taking aim at 2019’s happenings.

Campaign group “Reclaim the Raven”, who are arguing for women’s inclusion in the Viking fire festival, placed their own bill at the Market Cross.

‘Reclaim the Raven’ placed their bill on the opposite side of the Market Cross

The bill is said to feature the work of local artists and writers, though the group’s members have chosen to remain anonymous.

The Reclaim the Raven bill asks: “Have you forgotten those that bore you?”

In the early hours of Tuesday, the bill joined a series of posters placed on shop windows which state: “Women can be Vikings too.”

Reclaim the Raven joins Up Helly Aa for Aa as another group pushing for equal opportunity inclusion at a time when growing scrutiny is being placed on the continued exclusion of female guizers.

Posters reading “Women can be vikings too” have also appeared around town

 

  Peter Hamilton

    The removal of this morning’s well-concieved first proclamation may have been ill-judged. For one thing, the Market Cross belongs to no Lerwegian. More to the point though, silencing those you disagree with can be seen as a disagreeable act of domination.

    Hopefully the Reclaim the Raven proclamation will be respectfully returned. It isn’t the only thing that belongs in a museum.

    Reply

