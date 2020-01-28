Alternative bill competes with Jarl’s proclamation at Market Cross

Two proclamations were competing for attention at the Market Cross in the early hours of Up-Helly-A’ morning with a protest group mimicking the festival’s traditions by erecting a bill of their own.

The lighthearted bill, erected at the Market Cross on Commercial Street every year, is a long-standing part of Shetland’s largest festival and often pokes fun at local worthies and high profile news stories.

This year’s bill is no different with a number of gags taking aim at 2019’s happenings.

Campaign group “Reclaim the Raven”, who are arguing for women’s inclusion in the Viking fire festival, placed their own bill at the Market Cross.

The bill is said to feature the work of local artists and writers, though the group’s members have chosen to remain anonymous.

The Reclaim the Raven bill asks: “Have you forgotten those that bore you?”

In the early hours of Tuesday, the bill joined a series of posters placed on shop windows which state: “Women can be Vikings too.”

Reclaim the Raven joins Up Helly Aa for Aa as another group pushing for equal opportunity inclusion at a time when growing scrutiny is being placed on the continued exclusion of female guizers.