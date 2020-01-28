29th January 2020
WATCH: Fiery end to Lerwick Up-Helly-A’

Smoke filled the sky above Lerwick on Tuesday evening as the galley Yggdrasil met a fiery demise for Up-Helly-A’.

Crowds of locals and tourists gathered to watch the procession and the galley burning on a cold, clear night.

Around 845 torchbearers marched through the town, led by Guizer Jarl Liam Summers.

The guizers followed their well-worn path along the streets surrounding the town hall, ending up in King George V Playing Field, where they circled Yggdrasil before throwing their torches into the galley.

The galley was named after the Tree of Life in Norse mythology, which grew from the deepest depths up to the stars.

The burning followed a day of festivities, including a civic reception at the town hall and numerous public appearances. 

And things don’t stop there – celebrations are set to continue at halls across the town, with the guizers putting on a show into the early hours of the morning.

