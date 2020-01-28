29th January 2020
WATCH: Helenä burned at junior procession

Junior jarl Marley Teale has sent his galley, Helenä, to Valhalla at the end of this year’s junior procession.

On a dry but cold night, 14 squads and around 100 guizers walked through the Lerwick streets in the precursor to Tuesday’s main event.

Any spectators could have been forgiven for believing they had stumbled across the real thing, however, with every inch surrounding the King Harald Street playpark wall covered by expectant and eager spectators

Teale, whose brother Sonny was junior jarl just two years ago, chose to represent Sigmund “Fish-Hook” Andresson at this year’s festival.

 

Junior Jarl's Squad
Lerwick Up Helly A

