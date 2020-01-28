WATCH: Jarl’s squad arrive at halls

29th January 2020
As the embers died down following the galley burning on Tuesday night, folk headed off to halls across Lerwick to carry on Up-Helly-A’ celebrations.

Revellers are being treated to a hefty bill of 47 choreographed acts, enough to keep them in a celebratory mood until Wednesday morning.

There was also a special visit from Liam Summers and his Jarl’s Squad.

Squad skits included performances inspired by well-known films from the summer, testaments to bands, infamous political figures, and humorous local tales galore.

