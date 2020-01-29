30th January 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Provisional date fixed for helicopter crash inquiry

Provisional date fixed for helicopter crash inquiry
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of four people off Sumburgh in 2013 could be held in May.

But the seven year wait for the inquiry has reportedly been described as “deplorable” by Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle at a preliminary hearing in Aberdeen.

The Shetland Times has learned a date of 18th May has provisionally been fixed for the long-awaited inquiry, to be held in Inverness.

Provisional hearings have also been assigned for 5th March and 21st April – although they will take place in Edinburgh.

Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland; Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin; Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness and George Allison, 57, from Winchester all died when the Super Puma aircraft they were flying in crashed on 23rd August.

The CHC-operated helicopter had been flying from the Borgsten Dolphin platform with 18 people onboard.

It crashed into the sea approximately 0.4 nautical miles south west of Garths Ness.

Tags:
Garths Ness
helicopter crash
Super Puma

More articles about Garths Ness, helicopter crash and Super Puma

Date set for helicopter crash hearing
Date set for helicopter crash hearing
06/12/2019
Inquiry to be held into fatal helicopter crash
Inquiry to be held into fatal helicopter crash
12/06/2019
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
Renewed call for inquiry into helicopter crash
29/03/2019
Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
Scott makes renewed call for FAI into 2013 helicopter crash
27/01/2018
Police probe alleged incident at Garths Ness buildings
Police probe alleged incident at Garths Ness buildings
25/06/2016
Fatal crash report criticises pilots
Fatal crash report criticises pilots
15/03/2016

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top