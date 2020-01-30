Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Lerwick to hold commemoration service

The Holocaust will be remembered in Lerwick tomorrow.

Shetland’s annual commemoration to mark Holocaust Memorial Day takes place at 11am at the town hall.

It provides an opportunity to reflect, and includes music, poetry, and a presentation from Bells Brae Primary School pupils.

The commemoration marks 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau, and remembers the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

The millions of people killed under Nazi persecution, and in genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur, are also remembered.

Anyone is welcome to attend – Shetland’s annual commemoration is organised by Shetland Inter Faith, with the support of the Lerwick Legion, Shetland Islands Council, and a number of residents.