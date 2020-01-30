Recreational trust manager to retire

Shetland Recreational Trust general manager James Johnston is to retire at the end of August.

Mr Johnston was the original assistant manager at the then new Clickimin Centre when it opened in March 1985 and was appointed manager three years later. He became general manager of the recreational trust in August 1995.

He said: “I have worked for 35 years here, the last 25 in the privileged position of leading the organisation, and it has been the most wonderful and rewarding career.

“Over that time, we have progressed from having only Clickimin, with admissions in the region of 120,000 per year, to eight facilities around the islands with nearly 800,000 people coming through the doors annually.

“In the early days, we had just 20 employees; now we have over 200.

“Those staff have been fantastically loyal and effective, and it has been an honour to work alongside them in what are great facilities that have a hugely positive impact on Shetland society.

“I will leave with many great memories and I wish the staff and trustees well for the future.”

Trust chairman Bryan Leask said: “We owe James an enormous debt of gratitude for all his years guiding the organisation and establishing it as the force for good in Shetland that it is.

“His wisdom and knowledge will be missed, and as we begin the process of recruiting his successor I would like, on behalf of the trustees, to wish him the very best for the future.”