1st February 2020
No rest for helicopter crew with successive call-outs

The Sumburgh-based coastguard rescue helicopter was called out twice on Friday to take oil workers to Lerwick for medical attention.

The first call came at 10.55am, requesting that the helicopter go to the platform 98 miles northeast of Sumburgh. A man was flown to the Clickimin landing site in town, taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital, and the aircraft was back at base at 2.15pm.

There was no rest for the crew, however, as another call came immediately, requesting that they head to an offshore installation 80 miles east of Sumburgh.

Another worker was flown from there to the Lerwick landing site, taken to hospital, and the aircraft stood down at 5.10pm.

• New rules mean the coastguard no longer releases the names of platforms or vessels from which workers are evacuated.

