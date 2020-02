, by Shetland Times , in News

A man appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday charged with assault.

Piotr Bobisz, of St Sunniva Street, Lerwick, allegedly assaulted a woman on two occasions: on 26th January and 2nd February.

The 46-year-old also faced a charge of assaulting another person on the 26th January.

Bobisz was bailed under special conditions and had his case continued without plea until 12th February.