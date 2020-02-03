Man charged with brandishing knife

A man has been charged with brandishing a knife and threatening to stab someone at a house in Lerwick.

Ellis Birnie, of Sandveien, Lerwick, brandished the weapon at one complainer at a house on Burgh Road on 31st January, and threatened to stab another, according to the first charge against him.

When he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday he also faced a charge of possessing an offensive weapon without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

The 25-year-old appeared from custody, made no plea and his case was continued until 12th February. He was granted bail but told not to approach the complainers or place where the alleged incident took place.