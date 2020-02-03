Police investigate vandalism

The police are investigating two separate reports of vandalism in Lerwick over the past fortnight.

Windows were damaged in the Kantersted area of town between 25th January and 3.25pm on Sunday.

A pack of laminate flooring was vandalised between 10pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

If anyone can help the police with their enquiries into either incident, or knows anybody who was in the area at the time, they are asked to contact the Lerwick station on 101.