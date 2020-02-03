Private nursery is held in high regard by inspectors

A private nursery in Scalloway has been classed as very good by inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate was “very satisfied” with Hame fae Hame after an unannounced visit last month.

They highlighted its high quality of care and support, and the quality of leadership and management.

The inspectorate noted Hame fae Hame, which employs 18 people, provided a “welcoming and caring environment” where children were “nurtured by friendly, caring staff.”

Children were said to be “happy” and “busy” while enjoying their play.

Manager Kaye Sandison said: “We are delighted with the results of the recent Care Inspectorate report.

“The staff work very hard to provide a happy place for the many children, and this report is a testament to how dedicated they are.”

The nursery was visited last year by the Scottish government’s education secretary, John Swinney.