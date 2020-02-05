5th February 2020
Galley shot gains photographer key recognition after major London event

An isles photographer has taken home the people’s choice award following a prestigious ceremony in London.

Gordon Siegel had been shortlisted for his stunning image of the galley burning at the 2019 Up-Helly-A’, when he was a behind-the-scenes photographer for Guizer Jarl John Nicolson and his squad.

Mr Siegel, who only took up photography as a hobby in 2016, attended the British Photography Awards at the Savoy.

But he did not find out he had been the people’s choice until checking online the day after the event.

Speaking to The Shetland Times on Wednesday, Mr Siegel said: “I didn’t find out until today that I had won the peoples’ choice award.

“We were at the awards last night, and that’s when they announced the judges’ winners.”

Mr Siegel then accepted what he may well have thought was defeat and enjoyed the rest of his evening.

Only when logging on the next day did he realise he had been named as the people’s choice.

Mr Siegel said it was an “absolute honour” to have been invited to the event, and added he was delighted that his work had been recognised.

