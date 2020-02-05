Young guizers party at junior hop

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ Hop took place at the Sound Hall on Monday night with over 160 young people from across Shetland attending.

Flaming torches showed the way to the hall where the Brian Morrison Dance Band ensured the floor was filled all evening.

An energetic selection of Boston two steps, dashing white sergeants, eightsome reels and an Orcadian strip the willow which stretched well into the Baila Room made this a dance to remember for the young guizers and their partners.

Videos posted on the Junior Up-Helly-A’ Facebook page showed the dancers all taking to the floor, including for a night-closing rendition of Auld Lang Syne with this year’s junior jarl Marley Teale.

The dancers were able to take a well earned rest with the arrival of jarl Liam Summers and the senior Jarl Squad, who presented junior jarl Teale with his galley’s name plate, a commemorative plaque and an ex-junior jarl tie.