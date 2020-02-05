5th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Young guizers party at junior hop

Young guizers party at junior hop
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ Hop took place at the Sound Hall on Monday night with over 160 young people from across Shetland attending.

Flaming torches showed the way to the hall where the Brian Morrison Dance Band ensured the floor was filled all evening.

An energetic selection of Boston two steps, dashing white sergeants, eightsome reels and an Orcadian strip the willow which stretched well into the Baila Room made this a dance to remember for the young guizers and their partners.

Videos posted on the Junior Up-Helly-A’ Facebook page showed the dancers all taking to the floor, including for a night-closing rendition of Auld Lang Syne with this year’s junior jarl Marley Teale.

The dancers were able to take a well earned rest with the arrival of jarl Liam Summers and the senior Jarl Squad, who presented junior jarl Teale with his galley’s name plate, a commemorative plaque and an ex-junior jarl tie.

Tags:
Junior Up-Helly-A'

More articles about Junior Up-Helly-A'

Community council asks to see junior Up-Helly-A’s equal opportunities policy
Community council asks to see junior Up-Helly-A’s equal opportunities policy
11/02/2017
Helen Robertson Column: Floats the raven banner o’er us …
Helen Robertson Column: Floats the raven banner o’er us …
14/01/2017
Junior Viking’s exhibition
Junior Viking’s exhibition
11/01/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top