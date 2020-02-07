8th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Newspaper of the Year accolade for Shetland Times

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland Times news editor Jim Tait collects the Newspaper of the Year award.

The Shetland Times has been named Highlands and Islands Newspaper of the Year at the regional press ball in Inverness.

Judges were impressed by the newspaper’s entry which included coverage of the Fair Isle Bird Observatory blaze, the busy week in July when the news pages featured a sudden death in Lerwick and house explosion in Brae, and a jam-packed edition that included the special Shetland Folk Festival coverage.

Also shortlisted in the category were The Orcadian and West Highland Free Press.

Shetland Times news editor Jim Tait was at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness and collected the award on behalf of the newsroom. Editor Adam Civico said he was delighted for the whole Shetland Times team.

The newspaper last won the award in 2017, when it also picked up the “Best Use of Digital Media” prize.

Mr Civico said: “It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated and talented team and I’m thrilled that the newspaper has again collected this award. It is recognition of the hard work of all involved.

“Everybody from the newsroom right through to the printers deserves to share in this success, which I believe reflects the way that we go about covering all aspects of life in the isles.

“It is a challenging time for the news industry and Shetland is a competitive patch but it is great to get this kind of recognition for our newspaper.

“We are rooted in the community and are proud to write, produce and print the newspaper in Lerwick.”

Mr Civico added that he wished to congratulate all the shortlisted Shetland journalists, especially young reporter Ryan Nicolson who he said had compiled a strong portfolio of work since starting at the newspaper a year ago.

Judging panel chairman Gordon Fyfe previously said: “The media awards recognise and reward the best in journalism across our dispersed area which stretches from Shetland to Argyll and from Moray to the Outer Hebrides.

“Once again, we were delighted with the number and high standard of entries and choosing a shortlist has been an extremely difficult task.”

Tags:
Awards
Newspaper of the Year

More articles about Awards and Newspaper of the Year

Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’, says photographer after galley shot reaches national final
Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’, says photographer after galley shot reaches national final
10/01/2020
Brae pupil’s ‘Maa’s Eggs’ story nominated for Scottish dialect award
Brae pupil’s ‘Maa’s Eggs’ story nominated for Scottish dialect award
18/09/2019
Local magazine bags national award
Local magazine bags national award
24/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top