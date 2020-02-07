7th February 2020
WATCH: Nesting and Girlsta festivities under way
Crane operator Peter Hunter and his band of merry men have donned their Viking garb to kick off a day of festivities in Nesting and Girlsta.

Nesting Guizer Jarl Peter Hunter portraying Rognvald Eysteinsson with his galley Vassa. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Peter, from South Nesting, has assembled a squad of 30 for the day’s celebrations, with six children – including his 12-year-old son Brydon – taking part.

This year the Jarl’s Squad is clad in mauve kirtles, black polished helmets complete with buffalo horns and deerskin cloaks. The Vikings all carry axes and a wooden shield adorned with a wolf motif.

The squad kicked off the day with breakfast at the South Nesting Hall before paying a visit to the South Nesting Primary School.

Visits to the Whiteness, Tingwall and Vidlin primary schools also feature in the itinerary, as does a stop at the Brae Care Centre.

The evening procession is due to get under way at 7.30pm but owing to forecast high winds the galley Vassa (named for South Nesting’s Vassa Voe, where the Guizer Jarl resides) is unlikely to be burned on the water.

Speaking after the visit to the South Nesting Primary School Peter said that everything had been going “pretty good so far”.

“I’m sure we’ll have a good day and have a bit of fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

