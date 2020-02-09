More ferry disruption likely
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
High winds and waves from Storm Ciara are expected to cause more disruption to ferries into next week.
Monday’s southbound passenger sailing is currently under review, according to NorthLink.
The NorthLink freight service from Lerwick on the same day is also under review.
The ferry operator said weather forecasts indicate possible disruption to services through to the middle of next week.
The southbound service left Lerwick seven hours early on Saturday.