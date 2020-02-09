9th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

More ferry disruption likely

More ferry disruption likely
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

High winds and waves from Storm Ciara are expected to cause more disruption to ferries into next week.

Monday’s southbound passenger sailing is currently under review, according to NorthLink.

The NorthLink freight service from Lerwick on the same day is also under review.

The ferry operator said weather forecasts indicate possible disruption to services through to the middle of next week.

The southbound service left Lerwick seven hours early on Saturday.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top