10th February 2020
Internet safety day sees focus on online gaming
in News

A focus on safe online gaming is being maintained as this year’s Safer Internet Day, earmarked for Tuesday this week, draws near.

Shetland’s Digital Safety Committee – which works under the Shetland Public Protection committee – runs events throughout the year, including internet safety sessions in schools and ‘Virtually Safe Virtually Sound’ youth conferences in secondary departments.

It also operates parent involvement evenings and Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) training.

This year committee members have collaborated with George Robertson Ltd, and all week staff at the local business are offering advice on how to set up parental settings on consoles as well as posting tutorials on safe settings on social media.

Chairman of the Shetland PUblic Protection committee Tam Baillie said: “Online gaming has always been popular because of the opportunity to be immersed in the excitement of the game.

“For children and young people this is great as long as they remember to be aware of simple rules to keep themselves safe which are the same for all internet safety – Safer Internet Day is about raising awareness of these.

“For parents, it is good to be curious about the games played as this helps them understand the pull of the game and to exercise judgement in maintaining safe practices.”

