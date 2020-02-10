Medicine amnesty to take place at Lerwick Health Centre

A medicine amnesty where old or unused medicine can be handed in for disposal will next week be held at the Lerwick Health Centre.

NHS Shetland’s specialist pharmacy technician Keiran Groat said the amnesty was intended to help patients manage the drugs in their homes more safely.

“Hoarding medicines which are out of date or no longer required can lead to people becoming unwell due to mistakes or taking medicines which are expired.

“We are encouraging the public to look in their cupboards and bring along any medicines they no longer use or which are out of date.”

Although the amnesty is being held in the Lerwick Health Centre, it is open to patients who are registered elsewhere in the isles.

The NHS says there will be “no repercussions” and that medicines can be brought in without fear “or judgment”.

Medicines that belonged to a relative can also be handed in for disposal provided they had given their permission.

Mr Groat added no medicines could be reused once dispensed.

“The department of health states that medicines cannot be re-dispensed if returned by a patient.

“This is because we cannot guarantee the medicine has been stored suitably once it has left the pharmacy.”

He also said that out of date medicines lost their effectiveness over time and could be risky to take.

“We may ask the reason for the medicines being returned but this is so that we get a better understanding of why medicine supplies may build up.

“No other details will be needed, you are free to engage with us as much or as little as you like.”