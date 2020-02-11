Climate strike will demand action on environmental concerns
Eco Youth Shetland are planning a further day of action against climate change by holding another strike.
The latest demonstration is due to take place on Friday at the Market Cross in Lerwick.
Friday falls on 14th February, so the strike will form part of the Show the Love Campaign which is being staged by the Climate Coalition – the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action on climate action.
It is made up of a group of 140 organisations including Oxfam, RSPB and the National Trust.
Previous strikes staged by the Eco Youth group have been aimed at the Shetland Islands Council to declare a climate emergency – a call which the SIC has now recognised.
But organisers say this week’s strike will be aimed in the hope that “our islands” can come together to discuss possible actions as individuals and as a community.
A statement released from Eco Youth Shetland said: “The council have been extremely welcoming and accommodating, hearing our views and we appreciate them listening to our concerns and pledging to take positive action.
“We hope to continue raising the issue by holding this event and letting people come together and show their support for action and love for our planet.”
Pupils interested in taking part in the strike are being urged to get an out of school form to make sure that the school knows who is participating.
It is great awareness on climate change is being brought to the fore. However, we are being misinformed as to one aspect of pollution, this of transportation. Transportation amounts to about 6% of overall pollution.
One of the largest contributors to pollution and greenhouse gases is this of agriculture. As our population grows, the demand for meat, plant based foods will increase, and subsequently, the pollution caused by a greater demand on agriculture will occur.
It is a disturbing irony that the basis for survival to this of pollution should go hand-in-hand. However, one would hope new farming methods and more dependence of sea based food production may reduce overall pollution.
I am sure technology could be used moreso in harnessing land based food production to this of sea-based? This would, hopefully, give the planet time to heal itself and to transform the land back to a way nature intended.
However though, what is the main driving force behind much of the pollution? I would hazzard a guess economics (money) being the number cause to pollution and green house gases?
An artificial source of destruction which has no baring on the natural laws and eco-systems which controls life.