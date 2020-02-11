Climate strike will demand action on environmental concerns

Eco Youth Shetland are planning a further day of action against climate change by holding another strike.

The latest demonstration is due to take place on Friday at the Market Cross in Lerwick.

Friday falls on 14th February, so the strike will form part of the Show the Love Campaign which is being staged by the Climate Coalition – the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action on climate action.

It is made up of a group of 140 organisations including Oxfam, RSPB and the National Trust.

Previous strikes staged by the Eco Youth group have been aimed at the Shetland Islands Council to declare a climate emergency – a call which the SIC has now recognised.

But organisers say this week’s strike will be aimed in the hope that “our islands” can come together to discuss possible actions as individuals and as a community.

A statement released from Eco Youth Shetland said: “The council have been extremely welcoming and accommodating, hearing our views and we appreciate them listening to our concerns and pledging to take positive action.

“We hope to continue raising the issue by holding this event and letting people come together and show their support for action and love for our planet.”

Pupils interested in taking part in the strike are being urged to get an out of school form to make sure that the school knows who is participating.