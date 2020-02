, by Shetland Times , in News

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a report of an assault in Lerwick’s North Road.

The incident is said to have happened at quarter to four on Monday afternoon.

Police hope anyone with information will contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/