Storm Dennis not enough to dampen spirits of youth climate strikers

The climate was definitely present at the youth climate strike on Friday afternoon.

Storm Dennis meant that the event, originally set to take place at the Market Cross, was moved to the main hall at Lerwick Town Hall.

Galeforce wind and heavy rain was not enough to dampen the spirits of sodden young folk, including Anderson High School pupils, who showed up at the town hall to talk about the issue of climate change.

Eco Youth Shetland arranged the strike for lunchtime on Valentine’s Day, to coincide with the Show The Love campaign, where people across the UK take part in climate action in February.

Isla Johnson, Laura Bisset and Celestine Verdcourt-Lawrence, from Eco Youth Shetland, organised the strike on Friday.

Ms Johnson, an S6 AHS pupil, said it was “more a gathering of young people and all ages to support the Friday’s For Future movement”.

Friday’s For Future began in 2018, when Greta Thunberg, who Ms Johnson called an “inspiration”, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis – sparking a worldwide climate movement.

The Lerwick event allowed people to discuss “what we are doing to make our own lives more sustainable”, according to the Eco Youth Shetland organiser.

In keeping with it being Valentine’s Day, there were pens and papers for folk to write their own love letters to the planet.

There was even an Extinction Rebellion dog, decked out in a yellow jacket with the symbol from the environmental group.

Council leader Steven Coutts was on hand to speak to young activists, and said it was good they had showed up in good numbers again.

The event was an opportunity to “make sure we play our part”.

“The council is very keen these conversations and discussions continue and that we all feel we are able to contribute.”