14th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Storm Dennis not enough to dampen spirits of youth climate strikers

Storm Dennis not enough to dampen spirits of youth climate strikers
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The climate was definitely present at the youth climate strike on Friday afternoon.

Storm Dennis meant that the event, originally set to take place at the Market Cross, was moved to the main hall at Lerwick Town Hall.

Galeforce wind and heavy rain was not enough to dampen the spirits of sodden young folk, including Anderson High School pupils, who showed up at the town hall to talk about the issue of climate change.

Eco Youth Shetland arranged the strike for lunchtime on Valentine’s Day, to coincide with the Show The Love campaign, where people across the UK take part in climate action in February.

Isla Johnson, Laura Bisset and Celestine Verdcourt-Lawrence, from Eco Youth Shetland, organised the strike on Friday.

Ms Johnson, an S6 AHS pupil, said it was “more a gathering of young people and all ages to support the Friday’s For Future movement”.

Friday’s For Future began in 2018, when Greta Thunberg, who Ms Johnson called an “inspiration”, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis – sparking a worldwide climate movement.

The Lerwick event allowed people to discuss “what we are doing to make our own lives more sustainable”, according to the Eco Youth Shetland organiser.

Town hall table with love letters to the planet.

In keeping with it being Valentine’s Day, there were pens and papers for folk to write their own love letters to the planet.

There was even an Extinction Rebellion dog, decked out in a yellow jacket with the symbol from the environmental group.

Council leader Steven Coutts was on hand to speak to young activists, and said it was good they had showed up in good numbers again.

 

The event was an opportunity to “make sure we play our part”.

“The council is very keen these conversations and discussions continue and that we all feel we are able to contribute.”

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top