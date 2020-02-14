Tory MSP welcomes Jackson Carlaw as party’s leader

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has welcomed the appointment of Jackson Carlaw as the party’s leader in Holyrood.

Mr Halcro Johnston nominated Mr Carlaw and gave him his backing during the leadership campaign. He said that he was “delighted” that Mr Carlaw had been “comprehensibly elected”.

“Jackson’s campaign focused on practical measures for improving our public services, making Scotland a more attractive place to set up businesses, and providing a better future for our young people.

“Scotland desperately needs a government at Holyrood that puts all its energies into improving our public services, growing our economy and providing opportunities for all.

“We need an end to the SNP’s arid obsession with constitutional matters; an obsession which is holding our country back.

He praised predecessor Ruth Davidson for doing a “fantastic job” as the party’s leader, and said that Mr Carlaw would now help the Scottish Conservatives “offer the people of Scotland an alternative to this increasingly tired and out of touch SNP Government”.