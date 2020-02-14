Two Dogs Trust events to be held in Scalloway next week

Dogs and their owners are invited to two events in Scalloway next week, led by national dog welfare charity Dogs Trust.

The drop-in workshops are part of the trust’s nationwide community events programme and offer free basic health check for dogs, as well as nail clipping, general advice about dog ownership, and free collar tags and poo bags.

Free on-the-spot microchipping is also available, for any dogs that aren’t yet microchipped since it became a legal requirement in April 2016.

Shetland Islands Council’s environmental health team is supporting the event, as part of their partnership Dogs Trust, who are working with local authorities across the country to promote increased dog welfare and responsible dog ownership.

Environmental health officer Hollie Liquorish said: “We’re pleased to continue our work with Dogs Trust, to share positive messages about dog ownership.

“Shetland has many responsible dog owners who care for their dogs and we hope these free drop in sessions will appeal to them.”

The drop-in workshops will take place at Scalloway Public Hall on Monday from 4pm to 6.30pm, and also on Tuesday from 9.30am to noon.