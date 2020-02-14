Windy beginning for Vikings at Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’

There was a bracing start for this year’s Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl Andrew Hunter, aka “Halfdan the Black”, and his squad.

They stopped off for a photo opportunity at the Clivocast standing stone near Muness where on this St Valentine’s day he stole a kiss from his wife Caroline.

Andrew’s day job job is janitor at the Baltasound Junior High School.

This year’s squad members were dressed in fetching grey cloaks, brown leather breast plates, black kirtles and breeks. They carried an axe and shield.

The jarl said the squad had worked hard on the suit, “instead of playing board games over winter”.

Suit preparations started last October. The heading for the bill is “In the end, you are nothing, only a story, make it a good one”.

This year there is a new head for the galley, named Asbru, and there is a very impressive carving for the bill heading by impressively titled local artist “Gina Wolfchild, the ninth Ritchlovski”.

After visiting the school, the care centre and public hall in the afternoon, the procession will kick off early this year, at 7.30pm. There are a record number of guizers and 22 squads.