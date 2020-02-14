14th February 2020
Worker on platform near Shetland quarantined with suspected coronavirus

A worker on the Tern Alpha oil platform has been quarantined after displaying symptoms of suspected coronavirus.

Platform operator Taqa have said that the worker, who has recently returned from a holiday to Thailand, will be kept in isolation after displaying minor symptoms of the illness.

A testing kit will be flown to the platform.

The Tern Alpha platform is situated around 105 miles north-east of Shetland.

