Four more workers isolated on north sea platforms

Four workers on Taqa-owned oil platforms have been isolated despite showing no symptoms of any illnesses.

Taqa said on Saturday morning that two workers on the North Cormorant platform, one on the Harding and another on the Cormorant Alpha had been isolated as a “precautionary measure”.

All four workers had returned by regions affected by coronavirus within the last 14 days.

Taqa have said that they are returning any workers to shore that have visited these regions in the past fortnight, and that all affected workers had remained in their cabins until their flights.

The news comes a day after Taqa announced that a worker on the Tern Alpha platform had been quarantined after displaying symptoms of coronavirus after returning from a holiday to Thailand.