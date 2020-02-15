15th February 2020
More weather related delays

More weather related NorthLink delays
NorthLink have announced that this weekend’s sailings are likely to be affected by Storm Dennis.

Sunday morning’s Hjaltland arrival into Aberdeen may subject to weather related delays, the company have said.

Both freight sailings are cancelled for Saturday night.

NorthLink have also said that both of Sunday evening’s passenger sailings have a “high probability” of cancellation due to the forecasted conditions, with an update to follow on Sunday morning.

NorthLink

