16th February 2020
Sunday NorthLink sailings cancelled

Sunday NorthLink sailings cancelled
Both north and southbound NorthLink passenger sailings have been cancelled for Sunday 16th February.

The effects of Storm Dennis are being felt around the isles, and the ferry operator have moved quickly this morning to call off this evening’s sailings.

Both Monday’s sailings are also under review already.

This morning’s Hjaltland arrival into Aberdeen was delayed by the weather too, and was expected to arrive over an hour and a half late, at around 9.15am.

