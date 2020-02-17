17th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Brae hall gets licence extension for Up-Helly-A’ hop night

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Revellers at the Delting Up-Helly-A’ hop will be able to party for an extra hour next month after an application for an extended licence was granted.

But council member Cecil Smith said that the licensing board needed to send out “a clear message” to their licensees that they would not allow a 2am closure to become the norm.

Councillors were irked that no explanation was provided by the Brae hall as to why they required the bar to remain open until 2am, other than for the Delting hop night.

Malcolm Bell said this was one “danger” of continually accepting these requests, as a 2am closure was beginning to be accepted as “the norm”.

He said that he worried the next step would be that halls would ask for an extension until 3am, with the hour between 2 and 3am designated as the “drinking-up time”.

Councillors George Smith, Alastair Cooper and Ian Scott spoke in favour of the extension though. Shetland north councillor Mr Cooper said that the hop night in Brae was “a big, big night” and that there had been “no significant problems” with the event to his knowledge.

That assertion was backed by police sergeant Martin Brill, in attendance at the meeting, who said that the extra hour “made no difference” to the police and that they had no objections.

Councillors resolved to approve the extension of the Brae hall’s licensing hours.

Tags:
Delting Up-Helly-A'
Hop Night
Licensing

More articles about Delting Up-Helly-A', Hop Night and Licensing

Hop night extension approved for Sullom hall
Hop night extension approved for Sullom hall
16/12/2019
WATCH: Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018 procession and burning
WATCH: Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018 procession and burning
16/03/2018
WATCH: Guizer Jarl Halfdan Ragnarsson leads Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018
WATCH: Guizer Jarl Halfdan Ragnarsson leads Delting Up-Helly-A’ 2018
16/03/2018
New licence for Bressay’s Maryfield House Hotel
New licence for Bressay’s Maryfield House Hotel
15/03/2017
Alcohol licence granted for food fair
Alcohol licence granted for food fair
15/09/2015
There’s no eclipsing Delting Jarl Alan
There’s no eclipsing Delting Jarl Alan
20/03/2015

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top