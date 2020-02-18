Boat week on the lookout for traditional local craft

Shetland Boat Week is asking owners of traditional local boats to bring them to the museum for display during this year’s event.

Boat week enthusiast Davy Cooper, head of development at Shetland Amenity Trust, said: “The boat display at Hay’s Dock is a key part of the event which showcases the wide array of Shetland traditional boats for people to admire and learn about. It always arouses great interest.”

Shetland Boat Week is now in its fifth year and is running between 1st and 9th August. This year the event is part of Visit Scotland’s national campaign celebrating “Year of Coasts and Waters” so the boat week organisers are hoping to have more boats than ever on display.

Mr Cooper said the event was keen to showcase the wide range, high quality and fascinating stories of these traditional vessels. The organisers would look at the builder, age and origin of the craft when deciding whether to display the boat.

He said: Shetland Boat Week celebrates Shetland’s rich maritime heritage and encourages people of all ages to engage with Shetland boats through a rich programme of events and activities.

”If you have a boat you would be happy to have on display please email and get a form at info@shetlandamenity.org, or pick one up from the Shetland Amenity Trust office at Garthspool. Organisers will then be in touch to discuss details of the boat and the display.”

Forms should be submitted by 30th April.