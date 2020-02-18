18th February 2020
WATCH: EventScotland fund boosts Shetland Folk Festival 40th anniversary preparations

Shetland Folk Festival is one of six events across Scotland to share in £91,240 of funding from the latest round of EventScotland’s national events programme.

The festival has been awarded £21,000 to support the organisers’ ambitious plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the event.

The funding will go towards helping secure a headline act, programming additional performances, marketing activity and an enhanced schools programme.

Taking place this year from 30th April to 3rd May, the folk festival is organised by a voluntary committee with concerts taking place throughout the isles consisting of folk, roots and world music from around the globe as well as the best of local talent.

Folk festival publicity officer Louise Johnson added: “We are extremely grateful to EventScotland for their support of our 40th festival.

“We are delighted and proud to have reached this milestone and we are really excited to showcase our eclectic visiting artist line-up as well as the talents of our local artists who never fail to impress.”

VisitScotland island manager Steve Mathieson said receiving funding was “fantastic news” for the festival.

“The national events programme plays a vital role in maintaining Scotland’s reputation as a superb destination for events that celebrate our culture and heritage while delivering real economic benefits to their local communities.

“We hope the folk festival will attract returning and new visitors, to the benefit of all the local businesses.

“We believe that tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is at the heart of the Scottish economy, touching every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

