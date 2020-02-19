19th February 2020
Bail after alleged text message and pharmacy offence

A Scalloway resident has appeared in court accused of fraudulently obtaining medication from a Lerwick pharmacy.

Alexander Forbes, 36, of the village’s Castle Street, is alleged to have pretended to a member of staff at Laing’s in Kanterstead Road that he had permission to collect a prescription on someone’s behalf.

The offence is said to have taken place on 15th February.

He is also said to have sent a sexually explicit text message to a woman on Valentine’s Day.

The case on Wednesday was continued without plea until next Wednesday.

He was released on bail with a special condition attached to the order.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

