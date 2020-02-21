Weather disrupts ferry sailings
NorthLink passengers are being advised that tonight’s (Friday’s) sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen have been cancelled.
The ferry operators have cancelled both the north and southbound passenger connections, this evening’s northbound freight sailing and Saturday’s southbound freight sailing due to adverse weather.
The Hrossey’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick on Saturday is also “currently under review with a high probability of a change in departure time”.