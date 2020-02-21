WATCH: Wind and showers won’t deter Northmavine vikings

Despite strong winds and showers, Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ is off to a great start.

Guizer Jarl Fraser Anderson and his squad are in good form as they make their morning visits around the district.

Fraser is joined in the squad by a very special peerie viking – his baby daughter, Kaytlyn, who was born on 11th January this year.

Jarl Anderson has taken on the mantle of Vidar Odinson, son of Odin. Odinson had a quiet nature but could be a fierce warrior when the moment was needed.

The Jarl’s squad, totalling 51 men and 13 bairns began their day with visits to all three primary schools at Urafirth, Ollaberry and North Roe.

Crowds agreed that the squad suits were impressive this year with grey tweed kirtles, skins, blue tweed cloaks and an intricate black and purple leather breastplate.

The shields carry a colourful, striking design that incorporates Fenrir the wolf, portrayed in the Jarl’s saga. The raven is also depicted, and this is a nod to Corvus, the name of the galley.

Five musicians accompany the squad to ensure the day goes with a swing.

After a welcome lunch at North Roe & Lochend hall, the squad will head to the waterfront at Hillswick at 3pm for photo opportunities at the galley. The Weaving Shed gallery will also be open.

Hopefully the wind will moderate in time for the evening procession. Guizers will muster at the Hillswick hall at 7.30pm for the 8pm light-up and procession to the burning site on the loch at Urafirth.

Ollaberry, North Roe and Hillswick halls will be open for the evening celebrations, when 14 squads will visit each hall.

Maree Hay