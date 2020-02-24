24th February 2020
Two incidents of vandalism in Lerwick

Police are appealing for witnesses after the old Anderson High School was broken into.

Police did not state when the incident took place, but said that damage had been caused to the former school and that those responsible had gained entry to the premises as a result.

A window in the North Road of Lerwick was also smashed between 8am and 3pm on Thursday 20th February.

Anyone with any information in relation to either incident can contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Lerwick Police Station

