Any Questions due to come to the isles

The Radio 4 topical discussion programme Any Questions is due to come to the isles next month.

Panelists will include Lord Lamont, Labour MP Hilary Benn and SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

The evening, which will take place at the Shetland Museum, will be hosted by the BBC’s Chris Mason on 13th March.

Any Questions is a topical discussion in which guests from the world of politics and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience in a live broadcast.

Audience members are encouraged to take part in the debate and are asked to submit one or more questions that they are prepared to ask on air.

As a nationwide broadcast, national or international issues that are in the news that week are most likely to be chosen by the BBC production team.