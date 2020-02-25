25th February 2020
Fire at Total gas plant extinguished

A fire at the Total gas plant in Sullom was extinguished early on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews from Brae, Hillswick, Scalloway, Lerwick and Sandwick were called to a report of a fire at the gas plant at around 10.45am.

However, only the Brae crew arrived at the scene where they discovered that the fire had already been extinguished.

The crew from Brae were able to examine the scene and ensure there was no danger before contacting the other crews to stand down.

The fire was reported to be extinguished and the crew from Brae left the scene at around 11.23am.

