26th February 2020
First cruise ship of the season arrives amid global coronavirus concerns

The first cruise ship of the 2020 cruise season has arrived into Lerwick this morning (Wednesday).

The 140 metre Fridtjof Nansen sailed in from Bergen, and will sail later tonight for Kirkwall.

The Norwegian ship, owned by Hurtigruten, is a new build for 2020 and is specifically made for expedition cruises.

Fridtjof Nansen is the first of 114 cruise ships currently scheduled to visit the Lerwick harbour this year, with the last to arrive on Wednesday 14th October.

The cruise season begins amid ongoing fears of the spread of coronavirus, with passengers aboard the Diamond Princess ship in Japan forced into quarantine after at least 600 passengers and crew fell ill with the disease.

Lerwick harbourmaster Alexander Simpson said this week that the port authority were employing the same measures as the rest of the world.

“The process is straightforward really, and is the same all round the world.

“The masters of any vessel is required by law to report on the health of crew and passengers prior to a port visit.

“If there is any issue declared the vessel is placed into quarantine and from there is a process which is followed according to our emergency plans.”

