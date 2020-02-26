Police are looking for witnesses to come forward in relation to an incident of careless driving.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 8.35am on the A970 main road somewhere between Sandwick and Fladdabister on Monday 24th February.

Police are especially keen to speak to the driver of a “dark Audi type car”, which was said to have been heading south at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows someone who was in the area at the time is encouraged to contact police on 101.