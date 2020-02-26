Teenager out of pocket after late night assault outside nightclub

A teenager has been left more than £400 out of pocket after he admitted being aggressive outside a popular Lerwick nightspot.

Henry Oldbury, 18, of Longfield, Dunrossness, pleaded guilty to threatening door staff at Posers in Lerwick on a pre-Christmas night out on 21st December.

He also assaulted a doorman by spitting in his face.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard Oldbury had been on a Christmas night out when he was told he was not going to be allowed entry to the nightclub because he was banned from the premises.

But he returned at around midnight to try to get in, and became aggressive when he was asked to leave.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Oldbury pointed a finger in the faces of the door staff and swore at them, threatening to carry out an assault.

“He then made a motion as if he was going to strike the complainer… who pre-empted that and restrained him and took him to the ground.”

The accused made threats to stab the doormen and spat in the face of one of them.

But police arrived on the scene and he was arrested.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Oldbury £335, and also handed him a £75 compensation order.