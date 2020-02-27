27th February 2020
Council monitoring coronavirus outbreak as school trips to Italy are planned

The council is keeping a watch on the coronavirus outbreak in Europe amid plans for school trips to the continent.

The Shetland Times has learned pupils from the Anderson High School in Lerwick and Aith Junior High School are scheduled to make trips to Northern Italy next month.

Italy is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, with 400 cases confirmed there this week.

Other countries – Austria, Croatia, Greece and Switzerland – have also announced their first cases of coronavirus.

The council has urged parents to raise concerns with the school.

It said in a statement: “Shetland Islands Council, and individual schools that are planning overseas school trips next month, are monitoring the situation carefully with their travel company providers.

“Any parent or carer who has concerns about a school trip should contact the school in the first instance.”

