Two vehicles off road in snowy weather

Police attended two single vehicle accidents on Thursday morning as snowy weather affected road conditions.

The first accident was reported at 8am, with one vehicle leaving the B9073 road at the Blackgaet junction.

There were no injuries reported and no other vehicles were involved.

The second incident was only 15 minutes later at 8.15am, and took place on the main A970 road close to Gulberwick.

Again, a single vehicle left the road and both the police and ambulance attended the scene.

The driver was taken to the Gilbert Bain hospital by ambulance.