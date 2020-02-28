Rainbow flag flies over town hall for Purple Friday

The SIC is flying the rainbow flag over the Lerwick Town Hall today (Friday 28th February) to celebrate Purple Friday.

Purple Friday, named after the purple stripe on the LGBT rainbow flag, is a day first celebrated in Canada to stand against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said it was “important” that the SIC recognised Purple Friday and sent “a positive message of support and inclusion to the LGBTI community”.

“Equality and diversity should be at the heart of a modern society and we must make a stand against discriminatory language and behaviours wherever they occur.”

Purple Day in Scotland is led by LGBT Youth Scotland, Scotland’s national charity for LGBTI young people, working with 13–25 year olds across the country.