28th February 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Rainbow flag flies over town hall for Purple Friday

Rainbow flag flies over town hall for Purple Friday
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The SIC is flying the rainbow flag over the Lerwick Town Hall today (Friday 28th February) to celebrate Purple Friday.

Purple Friday, named after the purple stripe on the LGBT rainbow flag, is a day first celebrated in Canada to stand against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said it was “important” that the SIC recognised Purple Friday and sent “a positive message of support and inclusion to the LGBTI community”.

“Equality and diversity should be at the heart of a modern society and we must make a stand against discriminatory language and behaviours wherever they occur.”

Purple Day in Scotland is led by LGBT Youth Scotland, Scotland’s national charity for LGBTI young people, working with 13–25 year olds across the country.

 

Tags:
purple friday

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top