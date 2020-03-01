Call for local music inspired by Noss Nature Reserve

Musicians are being called upon to show their love of nature by writing music inspired by the coasts and waters of Scotland’s nature reserves, including Noss.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois have partnered up in the first-ever Scotland-wide competition for a £500 prize.

The competition, called In Tune with Nature, will be judged by a panel of well-known faces from the Scottish music industry – including Julie Fowlis, Vic Galloway, Gill Maxwell and Karine Polwart – and is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Winners are being promised a £500 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to take part in live performances throughout the year.

Each winner will also make a film on the nature reserve which inspired their music with a professional film-maker.

SNH Shetland area officer Juan Brown said: “There’s so much to be inspired by on our nature reserves, particularly during the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

“We have such an amazing variety of marine wildlife and seabirds in Scotland, as well as stunning beaches, lochs and rivers. It’s hard not to be inspired by such beauty.

“Music and nature have so much in common – they’re both moving and give us so much pleasure. We can’t wait to hear what people come up with to make us see these special places in a new light.”

The contest opens 1st March and closes 31st May, with winners due to be announced on 26th June.