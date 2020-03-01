1st March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Call for local music inspired by Noss Nature Reserve

Call for local music inspired by Noss Nature Reserve
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Musicians are being called upon to show their love of nature by writing music inspired by the coasts and waters of Scotland’s nature reserves, including Noss.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Fèis Rois have partnered up in the first-ever Scotland-wide competition for a £500 prize.

The competition, called In Tune with Nature, will be judged by a panel of well-known faces from the Scottish music industry – including Julie Fowlis, Vic Galloway, Gill Maxwell and Karine Polwart – and is part of the celebrations for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Winners are being promised a £500 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to take part in live performances throughout the year.

Each winner will also make a film on the nature reserve which inspired their music with a professional film-maker.

SNH Shetland area officer Juan Brown said: “There’s so much to be inspired by on our nature reserves, particularly during the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

“We have such an amazing variety of marine wildlife and seabirds in Scotland, as well as stunning beaches, lochs and rivers. It’s hard not to be inspired by such beauty.

“Music and nature have so much in common – they’re both moving and give us so much pleasure. We can’t wait to hear what people come up with to make us see these special places in a new light.”

The contest opens 1st March and closes 31st May, with winners due to be announced on 26th June.

Tags:
Juan Brown
Noss
Scottish Natural Heritage

More articles about Juan Brown, Noss and Scottish Natural Heritage

Foula residents sign green energy pledge
Foula residents sign green energy pledge
28/06/2019
Stunning Noss gannet image takes top prize in British Wildlife Photography Awards
Stunning Noss gannet image takes top prize in British Wildlife Photography Awards
08/11/2017
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
16/08/2017
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
13/08/2017
Rare fin whale found stranded on Noss
Rare fin whale found stranded on Noss
16/09/2016
Top marks for peatland project
Top marks for peatland project
16/07/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top