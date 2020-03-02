3rd March 2020
Fundraiser for new Quarff war memorial

A fundraiser for the Quarff war memorial will be held later this month.

The Sunday Teas takes place in the Quarff hall on Sunday 22nd March and will raise money to erect a new memorial.

A small display of photos and memorabilia are to go on show at the event.

The existing memorial needs to be relocated due to the state of the Quarff Kirk wall, which has fallen into disrepair, with the new area being more accessible to the public.

The Quarff War Memorial group was set up recently to help with the relocation.

Research also revealed that two Quarff men lost their lives during the First World War, with the group intending to honour these men with an additional plaque on the new memorial.

Magnus Nicolson Black and Frances Johnson Nicolson both served during the war and are not listed on the current memorial.

Mr Black was a deckhand and member of the Royal Naval Reserve, while Mr Nicolson was born in Quarff but moved to New Zealand at an early age and subsequently joined the New Zealand army.

Lawrence Tait, Graham Malcolmson and Linda Fox from the Quarff War Memorial Group, and Eileen-Brooke-Freeman, from the Cunningsburgh History Group.

Anyone, especially family or relatives of these men, who has photos or stories they would like to share are encouraged to get in touch with memorial group committee members Graham Malcolmson, Robbie McGregor, Linda Fox or Laurence Tait.

Mr McGregor can be contacted on 01950477883 or at robbieamcgregor@gmail.com

Servicemen who lost their lives during the Second World War, and are listed on the memorial, include Andrew Davidson, William Johnson, Alexander Malcolmson, Alexander Manson, William Nicolson, John Tait and Thomas Tait.

