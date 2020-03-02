3rd March 2020
New era beckons for isles fishing vessel

A new chapter is beckoning for a fishing boat after she was bought by a group of Whalsay fishermen.

The Whalsay boat Endurance is due to head off for a 16-day stint at sea after coming under new hands. She was previously known as the Fairway.

Skippered by Edward Leask, her crew also includes three Irvines – Grant, the vessel’s mate, and engineer Ben, as well as second David Irvine.

Giving his backing to the venture is fellow isle man Ian Irvine.

Grant Irvine said he was delighted to play a part in the Endurance’s ongoing story in the Shetland fishing fleet.

“We got together three years ago now and decided we were going to go for a boat,” he told The Shetland Times.

“This boat came up for sale three months ago, maybe, and we started trying to buy this one.

“We got all things agreed and we signed off on Tuesday.”

Endurance was built in 1989 over in Norway for a Peterhead fisherman, but later came under the ownership of Leslie and Colin Hughson and Leonard Johnson from Skerries.

Grant added they had treated the vessel well over the 20 years in their ownership.

“She’s certainly a well-proven boat,” he said. “The boys that had her before us have done well.”

