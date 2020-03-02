Newspaper’s prize used to launch adapted bikes fundraising campaign

A fundraising campaign has been launched by The Shetland Times to help buy adapted bikes for the Shetland Sport for All charity.

The newspaper was presented with a cheque for £500 to donate to a charity of its choice when it was named Newspaper of the Year at the Highlands and Islands Press Ball last month.

But instead of simply handing over the money editor Adam Civico decided to launch a campaign to hopefully raise a lot more money, with staff coming up with suggestions for which charity to support.

Shetland Sport for All is working hard to buy adapted bikes, giving disabled people the same opportunities to get out and enjoy cycling in Shetland. But the bikes are expensive, costing up to £4,000, which is the initial fundraising target.

The charity is delighted to be selected and chairwoman Donna Murray said there was a real need for adapted bikes. Any fundraising makes a big difference, she said.

“At Shetland Sport for All we want to see people of different ages and abilities having access to bikes which gives them the opportunity to overcome some of the barriers that impact on them being able to access and enjoy cycling and being active.

“We are so grateful that The Shetland Times team have chosen our charity to support and to help get adapted bikes to Shetland.”

Mr Civico said: “Shetland Sport for All is a brilliant charity and a worthy cause. I hope that as many people as possible get behind our campaign and give what they can to help us raise thousands so that more people can enjoy the experience of cycling.

“Our community is known for its generosity and we hope that with your support we can make a big difference.”

To support the campaign you can visit our charity page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shetland-times-adapted-bikes-campaign.